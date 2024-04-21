Cooke & Bieler LP Has $155.61 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60,357 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.14% of Medtronic worth $155,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Medtronic by 69.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

