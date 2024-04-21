Cooke & Bieler LP Has $237.21 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,912,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560,133 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 2.1% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $237,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.1 %

Brookfield stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

