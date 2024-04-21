Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 48,135 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,135 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $76,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.