Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,783 shares of company stock worth $2,118,996. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

