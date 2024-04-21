Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.62 or 0.00013319 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $113.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00023549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

