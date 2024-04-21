Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.