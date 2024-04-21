CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

