CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Ford Motor by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,653,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 574,916 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.