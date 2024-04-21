CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

