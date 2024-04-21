CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,635,000 after buying an additional 684,060 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,960,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.
About ProShares Ultra S&P500
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
