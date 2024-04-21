CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

UNOV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 3,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

