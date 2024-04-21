CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 409 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

