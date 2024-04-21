CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 529 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

