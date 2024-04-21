CRA Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $154.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,261. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

