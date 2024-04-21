CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CRH were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in CRH by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,833,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.1 %

CRH stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

CRH Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

