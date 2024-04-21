Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $124.75. 2,094,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,499. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

