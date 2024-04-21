Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 428 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.64. 71,618,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

