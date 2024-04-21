Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

DEO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.76. 692,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

