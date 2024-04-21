Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.79. The stock had a trading volume of 219,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,683. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.