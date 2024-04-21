Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 843,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.