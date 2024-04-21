Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.10 and a 200 day moving average of $280.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

