Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 250 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $211.37. 758,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

