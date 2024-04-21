Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 723 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.61. 1,470,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,978. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.