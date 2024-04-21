Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

