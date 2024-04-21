Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,888 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.33. 6,966,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,271. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.