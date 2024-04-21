Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,607,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,542. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.