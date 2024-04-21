Critical Review: X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) vs. Compass (NYSE:COMP)

X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares X3 and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X3 N/A N/A N/A Compass -6.58% -70.51% -23.97%

Volatility & Risk

X3 has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.9% of X3 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares X3 and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X3 $10.48 million 0.07 -$21.51 million N/A N/A Compass $4.89 billion 0.33 -$321.30 million ($0.68) -4.76

X3 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for X3 and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X3 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 1 4 4 0 2.33

Compass has a consensus target price of $3.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than X3.

Summary

Compass beats X3 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

