CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.