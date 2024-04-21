CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $232,690.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $231.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $243.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

