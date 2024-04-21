CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $232,690.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total transaction of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $231.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $243.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

