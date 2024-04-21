Cwm LLC Acquires 26,355 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $8.44 on Friday, hitting $146.64. 71,618,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.92. The company has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

