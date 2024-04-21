Cwm LLC Buys 212,308 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 176.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,308 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TLH traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $99.78. 550,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $115.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

