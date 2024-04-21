Cwm LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,666 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $26,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

