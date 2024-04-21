Cwm LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Dollar General worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $144.82. 1,518,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

