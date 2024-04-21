Cwm LLC Has $23.91 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,881 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,398,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

