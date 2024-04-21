Cwm LLC Has $39.14 Million Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 2.26% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $39,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,410,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 28,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,570. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

