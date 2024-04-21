Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,669,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.88. 2,397,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,188. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

