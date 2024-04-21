Cwm LLC Sells 46,123 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,123 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,303,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

