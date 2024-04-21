Cwm LLC Sells 82,698 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,698 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $27,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 484,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.