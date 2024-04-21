CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.54.

Shares of CYBR opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average is $221.07. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -144.26 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

