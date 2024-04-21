Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $683,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,707,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,629. The company has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.