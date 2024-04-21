Decred Achieves Market Capitalization of $360.42 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Decred has a market capitalization of $360.42 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.52 or 0.00034683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013286 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003066 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,005,486 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

