Defira (FIRA) Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Defira (FIRA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Defira has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Defira token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $1.86 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00723539 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

