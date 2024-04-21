Deliveroo’s (ROO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 96.89 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.40 ($1.86).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.