Deliveroo’s (ROO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Deliveroo Stock Performance
Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 96.89 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.40 ($1.86).
Deliveroo Company Profile
