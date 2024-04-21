Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $114.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.