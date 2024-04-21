Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DENN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

