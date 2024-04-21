Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target to GBX 268

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
Shares of International Distributions Services stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -259.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.41. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of GBX 191.20 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 291.20 ($3.63).
International Distributions Services Company Profile
