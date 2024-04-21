Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target to GBX 268

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of International Distributions Services stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -259.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.41. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of GBX 191.20 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 291.20 ($3.63).

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

