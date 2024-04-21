Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $340.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $275.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $313.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

