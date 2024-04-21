Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $140.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

