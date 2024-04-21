DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.08. 716,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

