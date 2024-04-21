Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 11,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $136.83. 1,505,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.